5-year-old orders toys worth lakhs on her mom’s phone

Technology has taken over today’s generation. People are so used to their phones and computers that it is probably the first thing they look at after waking up in the morning. Today, many parents are either too busy or find it easier to hand over a mobile to their kids to keep them entertained. And if not kept a vigilant eye on them, this may result in screen addiction, early eyesight damage, negative effects on mental growth, becoming a victim of cybercrime, etc. In some cases, they may also end up spending a lot shopping online. Don’t believe us? Then let us tell you what this kid from the US did when she was exposed to Amazon on her mom’s phone.

Identified as Lila Varisco, a five-year-old who lives in Massachusetts, was playing on her mother’s phone while they were driving home. Being able to access all the apps on the phone, the toddler placed an order on Amazon worth over $3,000 (Rs 2,46,606) on her mom’s Amazon account. The order included 10 motorcycles and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots.

Lila’s mother, Jessica Nunes told NBC 10 News, “I go on my Amazon order history to find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep, and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women’s size seven.”

“The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600,” she added.

Jessica explained that Lila clicked on “Buy Now” on the Amazon app to select her toys and boots.

Reportedly, the mother was able to cancel the boots order and half of the motorcycle orders, but she wasn’t fast enough to stop the shipment of five motorcycles and one children’s Jeep.

On being asked Lila told CNN affiliate WJAR, “You just press a few buttons and then the brown button.” This is how the young girl placed the order.

“(The kid’s motorcycles) were actually nonreturnable, originally, but I had reached out to Amazon at 2 o’clock in the morning and I was like: ‘Please, is there anything we can do?!'” Ms. Nunes told the outlet.

Meanwhile, instead of punishing her child, Jessica plans to use this experience as a learning moment for her daughter.

“I did tell her that maybe if she you know, acts right, she behaves and she does chores around the house that we can get her a bike that’s more geared towards her age range,” Jessica concluded.