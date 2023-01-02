First case of new Omicron variant XBB 1.5 recorded in India, Know what experts have to say

New variants of Omicron are raising alarming concerns in China and other countries. As per reports, a super variant of covid is rapidly surging in the US. The new super variant of covid has been named Omicron XBB.1.5. The first case of the new covid variant in India was recorded in Gujarat.

Experts are saying that the Covid super variant is the “next big thing”. They are also believing that this variant has the potential to trigger an upsurge, worldwide. Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert said that the XBB variant of covid is probably the worst one that the world is facing right now.

While people are now being panicky about the covid-situation re-appearing once again, here are a few important points about the Omicron XBB 1.5 variant that one should keep in mind. Scroll to know.

The Covid XBB variant is more contagious and immune evasive than its predecessor variants. It spreads at a faster rate than Omicron BF does.

The BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 have been replaced by the XBB.1.5 variant already.

While the origin of omicron sub-variants XBB and XBB.1 trace back to India, researchers believe that XBB.1.5 variant mutated from New York.

As per recorded data, the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant is responsible for over 40% of the total cases in the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, said in November that the XBB subvariants are likely to reduce the protection given the boosters provide against the infection. He also said that even though there might be a significant surge in the number of cases due to XBB sub-variants, there might not be too many hospitalizations.