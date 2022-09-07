8 habits that help become mentally strong

In the mundane day to day life the constant pressure to succeed, provide, change and grow makes it hard for one to have a stable mind. Albeit one’s hard efforts when competitors do better and steals away the trophy, the fear of challenge and inability to handle failure can destroy them. In time of such despair, it is important to keep faith in yourself and your abilities, and try to regain mental stability.

Do not undermine yourself by thinking that you cannot improve if you are not born with fortitude and confidence. You don’t have to have everything by birth, these are all qualities you can cultivate. Read further to find out how can you help yourself become more mentally strong.

Engage in self-discipline

Successful people often mention how they don’t cut them any slack when it comes to bringing perfection to their work. Blaming others for your failures is an easy escape, and doesn’t serve you in the long run. In order to improve in life, make note of things you have done and things you are responsible for. The more you adapt to this habit, the less you are likely to be fazed by catastrophe.

Step out of your shell

It might feel secure to be in your shell, but that’s where you draw a line between your potential and growth. As a result, when you are given a task or situation that you are not used to, experiencing such suddenness and not being able to handle it takes a toll on your mind. An easy remedy for this is to start with little things that frighten you and build your strength from there. If you are scared of solo trips- go for it, if you can’t understand taxes- sit with a CA and learn, go for outdoor tasks with friends or colleagues. The key is to overcome all small fears and in a whole you will cover almost everything.

Realise your mistakes and find ways to improve

Another habit that can help you grow mentally strong and successful is analyzing your mistakes. It is normal for every human to make mistakes, but your reaction to them is what counts. Running away from the aftermath of your errors will only feed your weakness. If you don’t understand your wrongs then you are likely to repeat it and eventually lose confidence. Therefore, read in to every situation where things were shaky and try to see if things went wrong from your point even a little bit. Figuring that out help you grow wiser and next time you face similar situation you’ll be far more confident about what to do.

Practice saying ‘no’

Although it seems easy, saying ‘no’ becomes harder in certain situations. Especially if you are a junior or the one who judges their own humanity a lot. As a result, you end up taking challenges you are not ready for. You must remember that saying ‘yes’ to people every time is terribly unhealthy. Soon, you will be recognised for your inability to turn things down and find others taking advantage of your time and effort to fulfil their demands and expectations.

Get into the habit of saying ‘no’. Realise how many times people have said it to you.

Distant yourself from toxic relationships

Little do you realise that toxic people can actually drain your energy and emotional bandwidth in a subtle way- making it impossible to blame them. Certain people become our ‘weaknesses’ over time and learn quickly to exploit that. Therefore, it is extremely important to rethink some friendships/relationships for your mental peace. If you neglect it, things may get worse with time.

However, cleaning your circle will allow you with more shelf-space–and mental space–for the things that count.

Convert Weaknesses into strength

Learn your strengths and weakness and try to play around with it. It is foolish to think of yourself as invincible, such mentality only prepares you for a higher fall (mentally), which then becomes hard to recover. The smartest and strongest mind are well prepared for what life throws at them because they know what their strengths and weaknesses are and how to use them for their benefit.

You can only accomplish this if you accept your down points and learn to improve.

Keep your emotions in check

It is the most human thing to get emotional, do not be hard on yourself for being sensitive. In fact, releasing suppressed feeling can sometimes help gain mental relief, treat the blockage in mind, and helps move forward. However, what becomes disruptive is letting those emotions cloud your judgement. The advice is not to become feelingless, but to simply take control of actions dictated by how you feel.

Mentally strong people might infact be feeling much more emotional than others considering how they have to make tough decisions time and again.

Break down challenges into parts

Huge challenges can look terrifying from the bottom- with insurmountable task, extreme efforts and hardwork, and fear of unable to manage time. The idea is to break down the goal into smaller pieces. Go step by step and make your way to the summit.

The worthwhile challenges are always big and scary, looking at them as one daunting whole can seem scary. However, cutting them into parts and only focusing on 1 part at a time can take you a long way.