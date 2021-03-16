Video Of White Shark Feasting On Dead Whale Goes Viral

By Moses Baliarsingh
shark eats dead whale

In an unusual sight, a white shark was spotted eating a dead whale at the coast of South Carolina. The incredible incident was first spotted by a fisherman who shot the video on his mobile phone and uploaded it on social media that has now been going viral.

The fisherman was on his usual fishing routine when he saw the shark consuming the fin whale’s carcass. The fisherman was shocked to see the grisly scene of the shark feasting on the whale. Now, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The sight of the largest mammal being eaten by a small shark is worth noticing. The fisherman clarified that it was the best scene he has ever seen in his life.

Video Courtesy: National  Geographic

