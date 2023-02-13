One rupee doctor in Sambalpur dedicates car for shifting patients free of cost: Watch

Sambalpur: One rupee doctor in Sambalpur has dedicated his personal car for shifting patients from their houses to clinics or hospitals to and fro. Even one can stop the car on the road if he/she seeks the above mentioned service. And importantly, this service is completely free of cost.

Dr. Shankar Ramchandani, an Assistant Professor at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur district in Odisha is famously known as ‘One Rupee Doctor’. To help out the poor patients few years back he had adopted a noble policy to treat patients at his clinic in which he used to take only Rs 1 per patient for their check up and treatment. That means, more or less, his treatment is free. That policy is still running and patients are taking benefit of it.

Again, last year Dr. Ramchandani introduced another noble policy at this clinic. While earlier patients were getting treatment with only one rupee, now they can get medicine only with one rupee. That means, along with treatment he started to give medicine to the patients free of cost.

And recently, the noble doctor has again earned admiration from patients and general public after dedicating his personal car to the services of the patients. Poor patients can take benefit of the service in which they can be shifted to clinic from house or vice versa without any cost.

On the body of the car of the doctor it has been written, “Mu doctor, Jaruri Swasthyagata Samasya hele mote atakai paribe.” (I am a doctor, if you have any medical emergency, you can stop me and avail the car service). Below, the HSRP it has also been written on the car ‘One rupee clinic’.

Dr. Ramchandani’s clinic completed three years yesterday. And on this occasion he dedicated his personal car to the service of the patients. He has dedicated the car where leprosy patients can also be shifted.

The patients, who have received treatment in Dr Ramchandani’s clinic are very much satisfied.

On the occasion of the completion of 3 years of the clinic walking stick was donated to three physically disable persons.