Dhenkanal: Although it took him long years to fulfil his dream, a Dhenkanal man finally became an Advocate at the age of 65. In an exemplary show of grit and determination, he became a law graduate at 65. Most interesting thing is that he cleared his matriculation examination after attempting 42 times.

Meet Trilochan Naik from Parikheda village under Sogarapasi gram panchayat in Sadar block of Dhenkanal who had taken 10 attempts to clear his Class XII.

As per reports, Naik appeared in the matriculation examination for the first time in 1972. Yet, he was unsuccessful and failed. However, he did not lose heart. He kept on attempting although failed for long years. And finally with his grit, he passed the matriculation in 1993 with flying colours in his 42nd attempt which included both Annual and Supplementary examinations.

Now, encouraged Naik decided to pursue Plus II at Dhenkanal College. He got him admitted and sat for the Annual exam. Again, like the Matric exam, initially he could not succeed. Yet, he went on trying and could pass Intermediate after 10 attempts.

Then after Plus II, he sought admission at Shri Biswaguru Law College in Cuttack in 2017 from where he graduated in LLB in December 2020 and recently admitted himself to the Bar Association in Cuttack.

Naik is 65 now. He is a perfect example of ‘if there is a will, there is a way’. He has fulfilled his dream of becoming a lawyer. Now, he is a member of Cuttack Bar Association.

It wasn’t an easy journey for him. He had to go through unwanted remarks and people often mocked him. But, he was determined to become a lawyer and now wants to provide justice to the poor people.