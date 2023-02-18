How to worship Lord Shiva on Shivratri: Details here

Maha Shivratri is being observed today across the country. This auspicious occasion is observed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna, typically falling in late February or early March. On Shivratri, Lord Shiva is worshipped with milk, curd, ghee, honey etc. in the night.

Worship of Lord Shiva on Shivratri

On the Shivratri, the night is more important than the day and that is why it has been named Shivratri. It is because, the devotees should worship Lord Shiva in the night. They should vigil across the night on the occasion of Shivratri to offer different kind of worship on the four prahars of the night. A prahar constitutes of three hours. So, the first prahar of the night is generally 6 pm to 9 pm, the second prahar is 9 pm to 12 pm in the midnight. The third prahar is from 12 pm to 3 am and the fourth prahar is from 3 am to 6 am. There is a famous legend that comes from the Shivpuran in which a hunter unknowingly worshipped Lord Shiva by doing fasting, and with Bael leaves, water and other things.

Story of the hunter on Shivratri

Long long ago there was a hunter. Once, he ventured to the forest to prey an animal so that he can feed his family. He searched for a suitable animal to kill, but by evening he could not get any. He had not taken any food throughout the day. At nightfall, he took refuge in a branch of a tree. Coincidentally it was the day of Shivaratri. And the tree in which he had taken refuge was a Bilva tree. Bael tree is a favourite of Lord Shiva and He gets pleases if someone offers him Bael leaves. Beneath the tree, there was a Shiva Lingam.

As the hunter rested in the tree, water from his water jar dripped down on the lingam, and every time he moved, leaves from the tree fell upon the Lingam. This way the hunter unknowingly worshiped Lord Shiva as prescribed in the holy texts, by offering Bael leaves and water. in the scriptural prescribed manner, by offering Bilva leaves and water. Also, as he had not eaten anything, it was also counted as fasting.

After a few hours, a deer came. As the hunter raised his bow to shoot it, the deer saw him. It requested the hunter to spare him so that he can meet his family and return. The hunter allowed it. Then another two deers also came there one after one and the hunter spared them. After a while all the three deers returns there and offered themselves to the hunter, but by then the heat of the hunter had changed and he did not wanted to kill any of them.

At this Lord Shiva appeared out of Lthe lingam and said that He is pleased to offer the hunter a boon. The hunter got blessings of the Lord and since then the Shivaratri celebration was started.

In the night of Shivratri, Lingam is worshipped with water, milk, curd, ghee, sugar while incense sticks as well as lamps are lighted and fruits are offered to Lord Shiva.

Schedule of puja on Shivratri 2023

This year Shivratri is being observed on 18, February Saturday. Here is the schedule of the puja in the night.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 06:13 PM to 09:24 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time: 09:24 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time: 12:35 AM to 03:46 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time: 03:46 AM to 06:56 AM, Feb 19

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 08:02 PM on Feb 18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 04:18 PM on Feb 19, 2023

