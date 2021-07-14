How to Prepare Chicken Biryani at Home

Chicken Biryani is a mixed rice dish made with Indian spices, rice, and chicken. We can also add eggs or vegetables such as potatoes instead of chicken. It is a very popular dish throughout the Indian subcontinent. There are different varieties of Biryani such as Kampuri Biryani, Ambur Biryani, Goan Fish Biryani, Kashmiri Biryani and many more. Biryani has a unique taste with hot and tangy flavour along with soft meat or vegetables.

Ingredients Required :

Chicken ( washed) 600 gm, Basmati rice 150 gm, Curd 400 gm, 3 sliced onion, 1/2 tsp garlic and ginger paste, 6 green chilli, 1/2 cup Pudina leaves, 1 cup coriander leaves, Green cardamon, 8 lavang/cloves, 2-inch Cinnamon, Black cardamon, 2 javitri, Ghee 4 tbsp, Cooking oil, Shani Biryani Masala 3 tbsp, 1tsp chicken masala, red chilli, food colour 2 tsp, Saffron 2 tbsp, salty to taste.

Recipe for Chicken Biryani

Step 1- Add chicken in a bowl and pour curd in the bowl, add garlic and ginger paste, red chilli, turmeric powder, chicken biryani powder, shahi chicken masala, Green chilli, 1/2 cup coriander leaves, add half of each such as lavang, cinnamon, green cardamom, cloves.

Step 2- Mixe it well for a better marinade and keep it in the refrigerator for o hour.

Step 3- Heat oil in the pan, once it is heated add chopped onion on high flame. Add the onion little by little and fry it in three states until golden brown.

Step 4- Boil water in a pan and cover it. Once boiled add basmati rice and add spices into it, add 1 tbsp ghee, add salt and mix well until 50% cooked. Take out the spices from the 50% cooked rice.

Step 5- Drain the water half cooked rice in a strainer.

Step 6- Take out the marinated chicken from the refrigerator, put the chicken into the base of a deep thick pan. Spread it evenly.

Step 7- Add 1 tbsp in a chicken layer, spread the fried onion, spread coriander and pudina leaves and add the half-cooked for a layer of rice.

Step 8- Add fried onion again in the upper portion of rice for another layer, add ghee tbsp ghee, add coriander leaves and pudina leaves and rice. Add saffron on half of the rice add food colour of remaining half and sprinkle onion, add coriander leaves and pudina leaves.

Step 9- Cover the pan, seal the edges of the pan with dough.

Step 10- Steal it properly so that stream cannot come out when we cook it.

Step 11- Turn on the flame and put the sealed biryani till 20 minutes on medium flame and lower the flame for another 15 minutes.

Step 12- Put Tawa , heat it on a medium flame and put the sealed pan on top of the Tawa for another 15 minutes.

Step 13- Unseal the biryani slowly from the corner, be careful while unsealing the pan.

Step 14- Garnished it and it’s ready to serve. Enjoy well.

