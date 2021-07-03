Easy recipe for crunchy and cripsy delicious Egg Fingers

Egg Fingers are one of the best and trending snack recipe which is tasty as well as quick to prepare. It’s Crunchy and crispy in texture. It is also good for health as eggs have the highest quality protein. Are you also an egg lover then you can try making crispy egg fingers today with the following recipe.
Ingredients
3 eggs
Salt – 1/2 tsp
Black pepper – 1/2 tsp
One beaten egg
Flour – 1/4 cup
Chili powder – 1/4 tsp
Chaat masala – 1/4 tsp
Black pepper – 1/4 tsp
Mix herbs – 1/4 tsp
Salt – 1/4 tsp
Bread crumbs as needed
Oil for deep frying
Recipe of Crispy Egg Fingers
Follow the steps to make tasty Crispy Egg Fingers.
Step 1:- Take a bowl, add eggs, black pepper, and red chili powder, then mix them well to create a smooth texture of eggs.
Step 2:- Now take an aluminum container or any heat-proof container.
Step 3:- Then boil some water in a pan and place the container with the egg mixture in the boiling water and cover it for 5 minutes until the egg gets hardens.
Step 4:- Check the eggs after 5 minutes, you can use knife to check and take it out if the eggs are fully hard.
Step 5:- Now, you can cut the egg in vertical strips/ finger cut or any shape you want according to your choice.
Step 6:- The next step is to coat the egg fingers one by one with cornflour then dip them in milk and coat them with breadcrumbs.
Step 7:- Now fry the egg fingers in hot oil at medium temperature.
Step 8:- Take them out and place them on a kitchen paper to absorb excess oil.
Step 9:- Finally, your crispy and crunchy egg fingers are ready to serve.