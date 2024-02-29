Cuttack: Radhakanta Jew Mahotsav observed in Patapur

Cuttack: A three day festival of Radhakanta Jew as well as Vishwashanti Maha Yagnya was held at the Radhakanta Jew temple premises in Patapur village under Salepur Block in Cuttack of Odisha recently.

On the occasion of the completion of the yagnya, a blood donation camp was organized under the leadership of temple committee president and cine producer Dillip Kumar Das.

Donors voluntarily donated blood in this camp while most of them were women.

On the third day of the festival, renowned Odia music director Manmatha Mishra and vocalist Krishna Mishra enthralled the audience by performing beautiful songs on the stage. Sultan Melody was also held on this occasion.

In all these three days, a number of devotees visited the temple to witness the celebration. They also paid visit to the temple and took blessings of the God. A number of people from the local area as well as from the nearby districts visited the temple.