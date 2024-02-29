The news is by your side.

Cuttack: Radhakanta Jew Mahotsav observed in Patapur

Features
By Himanshu
Cuttack: Radhakanta Jew Mahotsav observed in Patapur
0

Cuttack: A three day festival of Radhakanta Jew as well as Vishwashanti Maha Yagnya was held at the Radhakanta Jew temple premises in Patapur village under Salepur Block in Cuttack of Odisha recently.

On the occasion of the completion of the yagnya, a blood donation camp was organized under the leadership of temple committee president and cine producer Dillip Kumar Das.

Donors voluntarily donated blood in this camp while most of them were women.

On the third day of the festival, renowned Odia music director Manmatha Mishra and vocalist Krishna Mishra enthralled the audience by performing beautiful songs on the stage. Sultan Melody was also held on this occasion.

In all these three days, a number of devotees visited the temple to witness the celebration. They also paid visit to the temple and took blessings of the God. A number of people from the local area as well as from the nearby districts visited the temple.

Also read: Beleswar temple in Puri district in danger due to Prachi River bank erosion!…

Himanshu 5989 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.