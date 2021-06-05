5 Amazing Health Benefits of Clove

Cloves are the dried, unopened, nail-shaped aromatic flower buds of the evergreen tree Syzygium aromaticum. Popularly known as ‘Laung’ in Hindi Cloves are native to the Maluku Islands in Indonesia, and it is mostly used as a spice. The name “clove” originated from the Latin word for nail, clavus (because of its shape). Cloves provide some amazing health benefits. They are rich in antioxidants, it helps to protect against cancer, it can kill bacteria, it may improve liver health, and it also helps regulate blood sugar and many more.

Here are five amazing health benefits of eating Clove:

1) Reduces Ulcers

A study shows that Cloves can help protect your stomach from ulcers. Usually, most ulcers are caused by thinning in the layers of mucus. Cloves make the mucus thick and clove oil may increase the production of gastric mucus and lower your risk of developing ulcers.

2) Prevents Cancer

As per some studies to stay protected from cancer, eating more cloves is a good option. Cloves contain eugenol which possess strong anticarcinogenic properties and help curb lung cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer at its early stages.

3) Relieves Toothache

As per a study by the American Dental Association, clove oil has been approved as a dental anaesthetic. In order to keep your teeth and gums healthy, going for clove toothpaste can be a great idea. This is because of its germicidal properties.

4) Improves Liver Function

We are fortunate that there are lots of health benefits of clove for the liver! One of the clove’s health benefits helps reduce signs of liver cirrhosis and fatty liver disease. The liver is an important organ in our body; it breaks down fats and produces energy for the rest of the body to utilize.

5) Boosts Immune System

Cloves contain a lot of compounds with highly antioxidant properties like vitamin C, vitamin E, eugenol, flavonoids and gallic acid. If you Consume cloves daily, it will boost your immunity and eliminate harmful free radicals from the body.

You can easily add cloves into many dishes. You can add cloves to spice up curries, season meats, enrich sauces and even flavour spiced baked goods; you can also add cloves to make a soothing cup of tea.