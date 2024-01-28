Viral video: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashes man with shoe; Later clarifies

Famous Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has landed himself in a controversy after a video of him thrashing a man brutally with his slipper went viral on social media platforms. According to the singer, the man in the video is his disciple. The Pakistani singer later clarified that he has apologized to the man and said that it was a personal matter between an ustad (teacher) and his shagird (disciple).

The viral video was shared on the Twitter platform (currently known as X). The video shows the popular Qawwali singer slapping and hitting the man with a slipper while questioning him about a bottle.

Meanwhile, the man was heard saying he had no idea about it. The singer was then seen restrained by some people who were trying to pull him away from the man to save him.

According to reports, the man who shared this video expressed concern over the rise in violent behavior among singers. While sharing the video he wrote, “Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan was caught abusing his servant. Later, he gave an explanation.”

Later, the singer shared a video clarifying the incident and said that it was a personal matter between a teacher and his disciple. In the video, the man who was beaten up, and his father were seen explaining the singer’s actions. According to the man, he was beaten because he had misplaced a bottle containing holy water. He said that Khan is like a father to him and loves him. There was no ill intention behind his actions., he added. He also alleged that the one who was spreading the video is trying to defame his teacher.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan was caught abusing his servant. Later, he gave an explanation. pic.twitter.com/PC0DawSEsq — Брат (@B5001001101) January 27, 2024

Netizens have criticized Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his violent actions and left many comments on the video. Many also suggested that he should be punished for this incident. “Unfortunately he’s not to get punished. He’s money will take care of everything. Such a shameful act,” One user wrote.