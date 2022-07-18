Vicky Kaushal’s latest picture shows ‘infinite’ love for Katrina

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a romantic picture with his actress wife Katrina Kaif, who recently turned 39.

The star couple is currently in the Maldives with friends and family members as they celebrated Katrina’s 39th birthday.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and Katrina. In the image, the two are looking at each other and laughing on a yacht.

The actor captioned it with an infinity sign in the caption.

Vicky and Katrina’s friends could not stop gushing about the picture.

Speaking about work, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer-‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the horror-comedy ‘Phone Booth’, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.