Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a match, this is how Bollywood actor responded

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s movie Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi completed 25 years of its release on June 14. In order to mark the completion of the movie’s 25 years of release, the actor had shared a meme, featuring WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Triple H and his photo (raising his hand.)

“Raise your hand if you have defeated The undertaker!,” Akshay Kumar had captioned the video.

It is to be noted here that The Deadman (not Mark Calaway) had fought against Akshay in Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi.

Akshay Kumar’s post soon became so much viral that it drew the attention of The real Undertaker, who has challenged Akshay to a rematch.

Reacting to the Bollywood actor’s post, The Undertaker wrote: “Ha! Tell me when you’re ready for a REAL rematch!”

Akshay was also quickly reacted to The Undertaker and went on to write: “Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)