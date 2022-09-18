Twinkle Khanna pens heartfelt note for son, sets example for mothers Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share a pic of son Aarav and penned a heartfelt note for him. Fans showered love for the duo.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating the 20th birthday of their son, Aarav Kumar. The star mom took to her social media to pen a heartfelt note for the apple of her eye.

While sharing a cute picture of Aarav, the Mrs Funnybones author wrote, “And he turns 20! It’s hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go.”

She further wrote about how parents spend years shaping their kids but they have to let them make their own decisions after a point of time. “We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them” Twinkle wrote.

The proud mom concluded the note by saying, “It’s been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

In the pics, Aarav can be seen smiling while surrounded by several balloons inside a car.

While some are in awe after reading Twinkle’s sweet post for her son, many were quick to point out that it is a bittersweet reminder for every mom who is unable to let go of their children.

Twinkle Khanna is a well-known author, newspaper columnist, interior designer, film producer and a former film actress. She married actor Akshay Khanna 2001 and are parent to two kids, Aarav Kumar Bhatia and Nitara Bhatia.