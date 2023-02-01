Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani doing last minute wedding preparations!

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adani, the much-loved celebrity couple, are reportedly all set to enter wedlock soon. If the reports are to be believed, the popular stars are set to tie the knot on February 6, this year. Sidharth has reportedly been in a relationship with the actress for a while now.

According to the latest reports, the dashing celebrity is directly in charge of the final round of wedding preparations and wants to add his own unique touch to everything. Unconfirmed rumours also state that Sidharth Malhotra will go from Delhi to Rajasthan for his wedding with his parents and close family members.

On the other hand, the bride-to-be is currently busy finalising her outfits for the wedding and other major functions. Reportedly, Kiara Advani was spotted at the residence of designer Manish Malhotra for last minute trials for her wedding lehenga.

As previously reported, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will exchange vows in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony in the Rajasthani city of Jaisalmer. According to reports, the celebrations would begin with a haldi ceremony, followed by mehendi, sangeet, and an intimate wedding.

In terms of his acting career, Sidharth most recently appeared in Mission Majnu. The movie, which also includes Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Netflix. Sidharth’s acting in the movie has garnered praise. And soon he will make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The web series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.