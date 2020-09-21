Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Likely To Be Summoned By NCB In SSR Drug Case

New Delhi: Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) soon in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, sources said on Monday.

They will be summoned under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Apart from this fashion designer Simone Khambatta and another actress are also likely to be summoned by NCB.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty reportedly took names of some Bollywood stars before the central probe agency who consumed drugs with her and Sushant.

That is why those celebrities will now be interrogated by the NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, two of Sushant’s close aides and alleged drug peddlers have also been arrested by the NCB in the drug link case in Sushant Singh Rajput death till now.