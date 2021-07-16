Shilpa Shetty’s look of the day is all about colours

By IANS
Picture Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: On Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty posted a happy picture in a multi-coloured outfit holding a pinwheel.

“Happiness has a language of its own. Sometimes, it’s just holding a pinwheel,” wrote Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actress looks gorgeous in a multi-coloured flair skirt paired with a pink blouse, holding a pinwheel against a pink background.

Related News

Shilpa Shetty suggests asana for Covid recovery on…

Shilpa Shetty Shares Funny ‘Hungama 2’ Video On…

The actress mentioned she was dressed for the dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 4”. She is one of the judges of the show along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur.

Shilpa is set to make her comeback in films with “Hungama 2”.

 

(IANS)

 

You might also like
Entertainment

1.2 Crore Package For A Bodyguard ! Can You Imagine?

Entertainment

Top 5 popular female faces of Indian television

Entertainment

Balika Vadhu Fame Actress Surekha Sikri Aka Dadisa No More

Entertainment

Indian OTT entertainment industry to hit $15B by 2030

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.