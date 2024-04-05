Shahid, Kriti-starrer Teri Baaton Meain Aisa Uljha Jiya releases on OTT, Here’s where to watch

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Meain Aisa Uljha Jiya is now released on OTT platform. The seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 so far, is released on the web platform Prime Video.

Informing about the OTT release, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of the film and captioned it, “A love story that’ll reboot your definition of romance! #TeriBaatonMeinOnPrime, watch now.”

It is worth mentioning here that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on theatres on February 9th. The movie, apart from Shahid and Kriti, also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

In the movie, Shahid has played the role of a robotics engineer, who develops feelings for an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot, Sifra, who role has been played by Kriti Sanon.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

In the work front, after Teri Baaton Meain Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon was seen in Crew, along with Kareen Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently filming for the action thriller film Deva. The movie is directed by Rosshan Andrrews in his Hindi debut and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait.