Mumbai: Rapper Raftaar has tested Covid-19 positive. The singer is asymptomatic and currently living in isolation at home.

The 31-year-old rapper said he was supposed to start shooting for the latest season of MTV’s reality show Roadies, and therefore got himself tested for the coronavirus.

“I wanted to give you an update. I had to go for Roadies and before that I had to test for COVID-19. Two of my tests were negative, but the result which came today was positive. BMC has asked me to self-isolate. So I am home quarantining,” Raftaar shared in a video posted on his Instagram Story.

“I am waiting for my next COVID-19 test as I feel there’s a technical error because I’m fit and fine. I am not feeling unwell and I don’t think I have the disease because I don’t have any symptoms. However, it’s my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine. I will update you about my health. Don’t worry,” he can be heard saying in the clips.

“Please dont worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health and I have already started getting calls. I don’t know how people got this information so fast. Don’t worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care.”

Raftaar is one of the judges of the new season of Roadies along with Prince Narula,Nikhil Chinapa and Neha Dhupia. The Rapper will also produce a film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.