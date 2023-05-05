‘Pushpa 2’ shooting in Odisha: Director Sukumar visits Malkangiri village

Malkangiri: The shooting of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2’, the sequel of the blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa’ is likely to commence soon in Malkangiri district of Odisha. Sukumar, director of the film visited Polur village and some adjacent shooting locations in this district to do a recce.

The film unit of Pushpa 2 has come down to Malkangiri district. Today Director Sukumar visited Polur village and other proposed locations. He was happy to witness the natural scenery, picturesque mountains and greenery.

A 30 member team visited the proposed shooting locations. An assistant director of the film M Prasad was also in the team.

Earlier it had been reported that a portion of the film would be shot in the Swabhiman area of Malkangiri distict.

It is to be noted that a team of the film unit had earlier visited this district of Odisha a few days back to choose locations for the said film. They had also sought permission from the District Collector for the shooting.

After today’s visit of the Pushpa 2 film unit along with the director, the locals as well as people of the adjacent districts have conveyed their happiness over the shoot.