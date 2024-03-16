Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda ties knot, See pics

Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied knot on March 15, shared pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony on Saturday.

In the images shared by the actors over their official social media handle, Kriti is seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, while Pulkit Samrat can be seen wearing a pastel green outfit.

The newly wedded B’town couple shared the post accompanied with a caption that read, “From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it’s only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It’s got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You.”

It is worth mentioning here that Kriti and Pulkit have appeared in many films together including Veerey ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. The speculations of their marriage came after the duo shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation during the Valentine’s days.

Notably, Kriti Kharbanda confirmed about their dating in 2019. “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it,” she said.

The confession comes just a few days before the release of their upcoming film “Pagalpanti”. They are paired opposite each other in the film. Kriti’s character is called Janhvi, while Pulkit’s character is called Chandu.

In the work front, Pulkit Samrat recently appeared in the third instalment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar’s web show “Made in Heaven Season 2.” Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie “Risky Romeo” which is set to release in May 2024.