Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to tie knot in Haryana: Reports

Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who have been dating for a while now, are all set to tie the knot in the forthcoming days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar of Haryana.

It is worth mentioning here that Kriti and Pulkit have appeared in many films together including Veerey ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. The speculations of their marriage came after the duo shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation during the Valentine’s days.

Kriti shared a picture of herself with Pulkit with a caption that read, “Let’s March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday.” Meanwhile, Pulkit also shared a photo of him embracing Kriti, with a caption that read, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda.”

Notably, Kriti Kharbanda confirmed about their dating in 2019. “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it,” she said.

“Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat,” she added in an interview with ETimes.

The confession comes just a few days before the release of their upcoming film “Pagalpanti”. They are paired opposite each other in the film. Kriti’s character is called Janhvi, while Pulkit’s character is called Chandu.

In the work front, Pulkit Samrat recently appeared in the third instalment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar’s web show “Made in Heaven Season 2.” Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie “Risky Romeo” which is set to release in May 2024.