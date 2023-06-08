Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli likely to appear in Bear Grylls upcoming episode- Know deets

British television adventurer Bear Grylls, or Edward Michael Grylls, has initiated a conversation with popular actress Priyanka Chopra and cricket star Virat Kohli about fresh episodes for his adventurous shows. The 48-year-old shares that he will be back in India to shoot something special in the next few months. But he didn’t give any indication as to whether it was linked to his project with Virat and Priyanka.

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Bears said, “I am keeping my fingers crossed. A lot is happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction.”

He added, “Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show, along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone.”

While sharing about this wishlist, he also said, “”Virat would be amazing to adventure with—a true heart of a lion and a kind spirit. And Priyanka Chopra would be incredible – I took her husband away once on a journey, and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story.”

Over the years, the British adventurer has made several trips to India and visited several cities, such as Kolkata and Darjeeling. While explaining his love for the country, he said, “Wherever I visit the country, I feel warmth and love. It is hard to explain, but I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi, with Ranveer, or just meeting people from the country. It’s so beautiful.”