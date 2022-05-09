Priyanka Chopra shares daughter’s pic, says “Our Little Girl Is Finally Home”

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share the first picture of daughter Malti Marie. In the post we see an adorable photo of the actress and her husband, Nick Jonas, holding their newly born.

Along with the photo, PeeCee also penned down a long and emotional note. She shared, “little girl is finally home” after spending “100 plus days” in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

The actor wrote, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

In the note, she further went on to thank the doctors, nurses and the entire staff at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who helped them selflessly at every step in the way. She also added, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,”

After tying the knot in December 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the new addition to their family, via surrogacy.