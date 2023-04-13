Palak Tiwari reveals Salman Khan’s rule about women’s way of dressing on his sets

Tv actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is making her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has shared her experience of working with Salman Khan. She also revealed a ‘rule’ that the superstar enforces on his sets.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ fame revealed that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan isn’t the first time that she has worked with Salman. Apparently, she has also assisted him on the film Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. During the conversation, she also revealed that Bollywood’s Bhaijaan has a rule for all the female crew members on set that he enforces on them. However, nobody was more pleased about this rule than her mother.

Palak’s revelation was followed by the answer to another question that the host asked, that is if her mother started crying when she found that the youngster had been cast in the film. To this, she replied, “My mother didn’t cry, and that’s the good thing. She was very calm because she knew I’d be on Salman sir’s set. She was tranquil. You know, there’s a very funny story. She has been very happy with Salman sir, because, like every desi mother ever, she has always been very critical of what I wear. When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, Salman sir had a rule: ‘Every girl on my set, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’.”

Palak said that her mother became suspicious after seeing her going to work, fully covered up. He’s a traditionalist. Of course, he’s like, ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno,’ but he’s also like my girls should always be protected. If there are men around who he doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, the girl should be safe, always,” she further stated.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman himself. Apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead role, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, and others.

The flick is set to be released in theatres on April 21.