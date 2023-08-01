OMG 2 gets ‘A’ certificate with over 25 modification recommendations

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all geared up for his upcoming comedy-drama OMG 2. Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film is all set to release on August 11. The film stars Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govind in significant roles.

In a recent development, the film has received an ‘A’ or ‘Adult Only’ certificate from CBFC. As per latest reports, the board has suggested ‘no cuts’ and over 20 ‘modifications’ to the film. The trailer of the film is likely to be released on August 3. No plan of postponing the release of the film has been heard of, yet.

Getting an U/A certificate would have taken a lot of cuts in the film, causing quite the trouble to the makers. Hence, they decided to go ahead with an ‘A’ certificate.

Earlier, the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) had caused a roadblock for the film. Reports were claiming that the committee has sent the film for a detailed review. This was after the major backlash faced by Adipurush for its dialogues. The review was hence, a preemptive measure against any potential controversy in the future.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal starrer OMG. The story was about a man who sued Gods for the loss of his property in an earthquake.