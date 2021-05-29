Mumbai: Almost after a year of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in Mumbai, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with alleged drug mafia case.

Reportedly, Siddharth Pithani was among the four people who were present at Sushant’s home in Mumbai when he was found hanging in his room on June 14, 2020. He was arrested by the anti-drugs agency in Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai on Friday.

NCB claimed that Siddharth ran a drug racket and it also hints towards more arrests in near future. It further claimed that Pithani has not been responding to the notices which were issued to him and has been absconding since last few months. The police said that documents and electronic evidence have been found at his Hyderabad home.

Pithani had been produced in Hyderabad court where the court had granted transit for him to be moved to Mumbai. Pithani is currently under the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau.

Earlier he was also examined Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) where he was questioned for hours in 2020.