Kriti Sanon after winning National Award seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon has been inundated with love and well-wishes from all corners of the industry following her prestigious National Award win. The talented actress clinched the coveted Best Actress National Award for her outstanding performance in the 2021 hit movie ‘Mimi,’ sharing the spotlight with Alia Bhatt, who secured the same accolade for her role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’

Still basking in the glory of this remarkable achievement, Kriti Sanon, accompanied by her family, recently paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganapati. Alongside her parents and sister Nupur Sanon, the actress embarked on this spiritual journey, capturing the hearts of her fans.

Videos and images of Kriti’s visit to the temple, alongside her loving family, have taken the internet by storm. In a heartwarming gesture, she was also seen distributing prashaad to fellow devotees as she made her exit.

Kriti also extended her best wishes to her ‘Mimi’ co-actor Pankaj Tripathi, who also has bagged the Best Supporting Actor Award for ‘Mimi’.

Kriti Sanon posted a long message on Instagram and wrote a note for Alia at the end, “Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I’ve always admired your work and I’m too excited that I got to share this huge moment with you!”