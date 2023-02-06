Kiara Advani opts for pink scarf worth Rs 86,000 for her airport look

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot soon, and fans cannot keep calm. The actress was seen jetting off to Jaisalmer along with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, where she can be seen in a pink scarf that costs Rs 86,000.

She wore a white top with long sleeves and formal ivory pants. A bright pink stole from Hermes was draped around her. She accessorised with a Prada mini bag, a pair of burgundy heeled boots, and sunglasses. She left her hair untied and opted no makeup look. Even though her look was simple, it garnered a lot of attention.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly get married in the five-star Suryagarh Hoel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, and others were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport as they arrived to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

The festivities are all set to begin for the couple. Reports suggest that the sangeet will be held tonight and the pheras tomorrow.

Also read: Sid-Kiara follow Katrina-Vicky: No phones allowed inside wedding venue