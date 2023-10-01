‘Khichdi 2’ teaser OUT! Jamnadas Majethia reprises iconic role of ‘Himashu Parekh’

As an exciting Diwali treat, Bollywood fans can look forward to not just Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ but also the beloved yet eccentric Parekh family; yes we are talking about ‘Khichdi 2’. The teaser of ‘Khichdi 2’ was released today.

The recently dropped teaser of ‘Khichdi 2’ offers a glimpse into the comical world of this Gujarati clan as they begin their journey, a mission for a whopping reward of five crore rupees.

The teaser is definitely a visual delight. It introduces the viewers to the peculiar mission that the cast of Khichdi is to begin with. Supriya Pathak will be seen essaying the role of Hansa Parekh. She amusingly expressed her weariness at being continuously asked to ‘work’ on the mission.

The plot develops when Kirti Kulhari, playing the role of Kirti, files a missing person complaint for Himanshu, setting off a series of comic events.

Not long after, the entire cast of ‘Khichdi’ is seen boarding a private jet, with Pratik Gandhi as the pilot. The high flying adventure takes an unexpected turn as the members find themselves parachuting from the plane. Vandana Pathak in the role of Jayashree, can be seen discussing the mission mid-air. She can also be seen dropping intriguing hints about their destination, Paanthukistan.

The film also brings back Jamnadas Majethia in his iconic role as Himanshu Parekh. ‘Khichdi 2’ is being presented by Hatsoff Productions. The film is set for a global theatrical release on November 17. Produced by Jamnadas Majethia, the film has been written and directed by Aaatish Kapadia. The second part of the movie comes after the success of ‘Khichdi: The move’ back in 2010

Take a look at ‘Khichdi 2’ teaser here: