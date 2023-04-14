KGF 3 makers confirms film’s third installment with promo video

Indian Superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film marks its first anniversary on April 14. On this occasion, the producers of Hombale Films marked the one-year completion of the movie “KGF Chapter 2 by releasing a monster cut promo video” that confirms the onset of KGF 3 very soon.

The makers of the superhit movie KGF 2 hint in the promo video that it will show the events in Rocky’s life between the years 1978 to 1981. The video also shows a tagline that had the words “Where was Rocky from 1978 to 1981? written on it, which was not shown in the second part of the movie. If this was not enough, the video also hints that a ‘Mother of All Collisions is yet to be witnessed’ in KGF 3. Now, this only suggests that the third part of the movie will give even more of an adrenaline rush to the fans of the franchise.

The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man 💥 KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here’s to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2#Yash… pic.twitter.com/iykI7cLOZZ — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 14, 2023



Recently, in an interview with India Today, Raveena Tandon was asked about the latest development of KGF 3 to which the actress replied, “Well, (I am) keeping my fingers crossed that there will be a KGF 3 and we will be working on it very soon. But KGF 2 was a wonderful experience. I had fun working with these youngsters and, especially Prashanth, as a director, was so focused. He knew exactly what he wanted and what he was doing. So, it was just an amazing experience working with them.”

“I was very thankful that my work was being recognised and today I am being honoured in front of the nation. It was really a beautiful feeling. And the second thought was I wish my dad (Ravi Tandon) was here to see it for sure,” she said.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 grossed over Rs 1000 crore in India and emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing movies like RRR and The Kashmir Files.

Shortly after its release, Neel mentioned that making a KGF 3 was a strong possibility due to the popularity of the film’s world and characters.

In spite of the fact that he didn’t give a particular course of events to its delivery, he expressed that he and his group had thought about the film for quite a while and that they wanted to have some time off prior to getting back to make it.