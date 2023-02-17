Kartik Aaryan’s fan bursts into tears on meeting him during Shehzada promotion

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is the nation’s latest heartthrob, and with his new movie “Shehzada” gearing up to hit theatres, the frenzy around the star is at an all time high. The actor is currently on a promotional tour for Shehzada with co-star Kriti Sanon by his side.

Recently, Kartik visited Kolkata for an event, where he also met his fans, and a video of his female fan bursting into tears after he obliged her with a selfie is going viral on social media.

An Instagram handle named Viral Bhayani’s shared a video where, Kartik Aaryan is seen posing for a selfie with the fan. However, as overwhelmed as she was, she broke down in the middle of clicking the picture and hugged the actor while crying out loud.

Kartik too hugged the girl back and cheered her up before thanking her and letting her go.

When the guards tried to pull her away from Kartik, the actor even asked them not to manhandle her and to extract her safely from the crowd.

Kartik Aaryan took over the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa to promote his upcoming film ‘Shehzada.’ After taking over the nation with a myriad of promotional events in Mumbai, Jalandhar and Kutch besides many other locales in India.

“Shehzada” is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan.