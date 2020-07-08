New Delhi: The news of the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput (Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput) did not even bother people that the news of the death of another actor is coming out. Kannada actor Sushil Gowda has been found dead in his hometown Mandya (Karnataka).

There has been a wave of mourning in the industry with his death. However, the reason behind his death has not yet been revealed.

Sushil Gowda is known to work in the Kannada TV serial ‘Antapura’. He was also to be seen in the Kannada film Salga. In this film, he was playing the role of police.

Sushil Gowda was an actor as well as a fitness trainer. He was constantly working hard to establish himself in the Kannada film industry.

Actress Amita Ranganath has paid tribute to Sushil Gowda on her Instagram story. Amita Ranganath worked with him in ‘Antapura’.

Actor Vijay expressed grief over the death of Susheel Gowda on social media. He wrote: “I felt like a hero when I first saw him. He left us very soon before the film was released.”