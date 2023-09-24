Kangana seeks blessings at Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple, ahead of ‘Chandramukhi 2’ release

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for the release of horror film ‘Chandramukhi 2’, and the Bollywood diva visited Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple to seek blessings for the movie.

Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple is a Hindu temple located at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana. It is very famous during the festive season of Bonaalu.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana shared a photo with the team. She is looking ethereal in an ethnic outfit. Kangana wore a pink suit, paired it with green dupatta, and kept her hair loosely tied. She accessorised the look with big round gold multicoloured earrings, and a pink bindi. She opted for a glossy makeup and completed the look with juttis.

One photo shows Kangana posing with the team in-front of the temple. She captioned it as: “Visited Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple with my team to seek blessings for our upcoming release #chandramukhi2.”

Another photo shows her bowing down to the idol and joining hands.

‘Chandramukhi 2′ also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film ‘Chandramukhi’ starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

The P Vasu directorial has a clear cut style, showing Kangana as the beautiful court dancer Chandramukhi who in her true form is a raving and vengeful spirit, while Raghava portrays the protagonist Vettiyan Raja.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah via Lyca Productions, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ will hit theatres on September 28.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. The actress also has ‘Emergency’. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.