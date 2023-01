Kangana returns to Twitter, announces wrap up of her directorial ‘Emergency’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. After returning to the platform the actress tweets about her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Twitter handle to announce her film’s wrap.

She also shared a BTS video of her film in which one can see different departments of the film unit coming together to put together Kangana’s ambitious project. The film, which will now enter the post-production stage, has set its release date as October 20, 2023.

Kangana wrote in her tweet, “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully, see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 a 20-10-2023.”

The BTS video features table reading sessions with the team, the storyboarding, moodboards, location hunting, the production hustle-bustle and Kangana busy brainstorming with her team and interacting with fellow actor Anupam Kher.

‘Emergency’, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The film will tell the story of India’s biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

(Inputs from IANS)