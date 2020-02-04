Kalinga Maharani Contest held in Odisha

Kalinga Maharani, Jr Top Models contests held in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Junior Top Models contest was held recently at the Rotary Bhawan here in Odisha where more than 80 boys and girls from across the state took part. Hosted by Odisha Fashion Villa the Kalinga Maharani contest was also held on this occasion.

In the Kalinga Maharani contest, which is meant for married women, Monalisa Mishra was adjudged the Kalinga Maharani title while Amrita Panda was declared the Mrs Charming Face. Likewise, Sucharita Lenka was declared Mrs Iconic Look title while Minu Padhi became the Mrs Fashion Icon and Puja Barnwal was declared Mrs Diva.

Mrs India Universe 2019 Sonali Raj Mohanty, Mrs India Charming Face winner Ipsita Das, Beauty expert Nancy Srivastav judged the contests while Bhubaneswar Bar Association’s former president Tapas Das graced the occasion as the Chief guest.

Related News

Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

First poster of Tiger Shroff acted ‘Baaghi 3’ released :…

Vidya Balan: Awards seem fair when you win one

Disha Patani sizzles in ‘Hui malang’

Contestants of the Odisha Junior Top Model contest were selected after going through two levels, the talent round and the ramp walk.

On this occasion, the junior models of Odisha Fashion Villa, who took part in national and international contests, were felicitated. “Boys and girls are groomed in this institution for taking part in national level contests,” said Abhijit Mohanty, Founder and director of Fashion Villa.

You might also like
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Entertainment

First poster of Tiger Shroff acted ‘Baaghi 3’ released : Trailer To Release On Feb 6!

Entertainment

Vidya Balan: Awards seem fair when you win one

Entertainment

Disha Patani sizzles in ‘Hui malang’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.