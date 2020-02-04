Kalinga Maharani, Jr Top Models contests held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Junior Top Models contest was held recently at the Rotary Bhawan here in Odisha where more than 80 boys and girls from across the state took part. Hosted by Odisha Fashion Villa the Kalinga Maharani contest was also held on this occasion.

In the Kalinga Maharani contest, which is meant for married women, Monalisa Mishra was adjudged the Kalinga Maharani title while Amrita Panda was declared the Mrs Charming Face. Likewise, Sucharita Lenka was declared Mrs Iconic Look title while Minu Padhi became the Mrs Fashion Icon and Puja Barnwal was declared Mrs Diva.

Mrs India Universe 2019 Sonali Raj Mohanty, Mrs India Charming Face winner Ipsita Das, Beauty expert Nancy Srivastav judged the contests while Bhubaneswar Bar Association’s former president Tapas Das graced the occasion as the Chief guest.

Contestants of the Odisha Junior Top Model contest were selected after going through two levels, the talent round and the ramp walk.

On this occasion, the junior models of Odisha Fashion Villa, who took part in national and international contests, were felicitated. “Boys and girls are groomed in this institution for taking part in national level contests,” said Abhijit Mohanty, Founder and director of Fashion Villa.