“Got chin fillers 8-9 years back,” Rajkummar Rao on plastic surgery rumours

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao in a recent interview dismissed the rumours that he has undergone plastic surgery and said that he got chin filler eight to nine years back.

Rajkummar in an interview with the news agency PTI said, “I’ve not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there’s one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it’s certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it’s so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day.”

However, he mentioned that almost eight to nine years back he did a little touch up on his chin with fillers. “8-9 years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like half-an hour job because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I certainly feel more confident. I feel I look much better, but has it changed me as a person, has it changed me as an artist? Not at all,” Rajkummar Rao said to the news agency.

Earlier, he shared his first look from his next film ‘Srikanath.’ The movie is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, an industrious figure who triumphed over adversity to achieve success despite visual impairment. In the first look, the actor offers a captivating glimpse into his portrayal of Srikanth Bolla.

In the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ along with actress Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in ‘Stree 2’ with actress Shraddha Kapoor.