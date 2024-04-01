“Everyone in office went nuts…” US Ambassador to India recalls meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Recalling his meeting with Bollywood Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan during his initial days in India, US Ambassador Eric Garcetii said that after knowing that he met the actor, everybody in his office went nuts.

As per Garcetii, he was not much aware about the love that is there for SRH across the country, which he later came to know when people in his office questioned him saying, “Oh, my God, did you know who you met?”

While speaking to media agency ANI, US Ambassador Eric Garcetii said, “I think when I visited Shah Rukh Khan my couple of weeks here, and we talked cricket because, of course, he’s involved as a cricket owner. He owns part of the Los Angeles team. Everybody in my office went nuts.”

“They were like, oh, my God, did you know who you met? I said, yeah, Shah Rukh Khan. But I didn’t realize the level of love that there was across the country,” he further said.

“It’s an amazing thing to see Bollywood, to see cricket, to see food. To me, that’s the fun of this job, not just policy, but people. Because at the end of the day, people will come and go who are politicians. But if we know each other, that will sustain for our lives,” he stated.

It is worth mentioning here that Garcetti met Shah Rukh Khan in May 2023 at the actor’s residence in Mumbai and discussed about Bollywood and its “huge cultural impact” across the world.

In the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. In 2023, he gave multiple hit films including Pathaan and Jawan. Recently, father-daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have come together for a new ad. It is interesting to mention that the ad has been directed by Aryan Khan for his luxury streetwear brand. The video of the ad was shared by King Khan himself and has been going viral ever since.

