Last rites of Sidharth Shukla performed in Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium

The last rites of popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla has been performed in Oshiwara crematorium of Mumbai on Friday. The Telivision star died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, he was 40 years old.

Earlier today, the postmortem report of the actor was also released which stated that there is no external injury on the actor’s body.

The actor’s untimely death has shocked his fans and everyone else in the entertainment industry. After his death, his body was taken to Mumbai’s Cooper hospital. A team of three doctors did his postmortem which was also recorded in a video. His body was released by the hospital on Friday to further proceed for his last rites.

Sidharth’s mortal remains were taken to the crematorium for his funeral. According to the sources, his funeral has been performed in afternoon.

The late TV star’s alleged girlfreind Shehnaaz Gill was seen breaking down in tears as she arrived with her brother Shehzaad to pay her last respects to the man with whom she shared some unforgettable moments.

Sidharth soared to fame after he won the reality show ‘Big Boss 13’. In 2014, he also made his Bollywood debut in the movie ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.