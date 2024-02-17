Confirmed! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to welcome second baby on this date

Bollywood star actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been making headline for a long time now for the arrival of their second baby. However, the star couple has not officially confirmed anything yet.

Meanwhile, the speculation again came to the fore after well-known industrialist Harsh Goenka took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle recently and claimed that a baby is going to be born in a few days. He also claimed that the actress will deliver her baby in a few days in London.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to his X handle and said, “A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?” The tweet left netizens convinced that the Goenka was talking about Anushka and Virat.

The reports of the couple welcoming their second baby first made headlines in October 2023. Earlier, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers on Friday apologised for sharing “false information” related to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that they were expecting their second child which has led to the star Indian batter missing the first two Tests against England.

He during his YouTube live said that Kohli’s second child is on the way and it’s family time and things are important to him. It did not go down well with the Indian cricket fans and they lambasted Kohli for giving the England series a miss.

However, now the South African changed his statement and tried to pacify the situation. As per latest reports, Kohli’s absence in the England series is set to be extended, with the senior India batter expected to miss the third and fourth Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi, respectively.