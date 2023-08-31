BTS’s Jungkook pens heartfelt letter for ARMY as his birthday begins

Seoul: Bangtan Sonyeondan’s (BTS) golden maknae Jeon Jungkook’s birthday has already begun as per the Korean Standard Time (KST). Following it, Jungkook has posted a heartfelt letter for his fans (also known as BTS ARMY).

Taking to the official account of BTS on South Korean social media app called Weverse, Jungkook wrote, “Hello everyone, It’s Jungkook. It’s my birthday today. As time goes by, I feel like my birthday is nothing these days. But the time we have spent together and ARMY has taken care of me is very precious. That’s why I am writing this to all. ARMY, I am always thankful to you and you all are always precious to me. I love you all so much. These days, I have been spending time more happily and I have become more confident as well.”

“I wonder, what would have happened to me if it was not for you, haha. I just want us to continue trusting each other and stay together always. Thank you always! Let’s be happy always. I am sharing this 1 minute before hehe,” he added.

The message has made many fans emotional. Meanwhile, the fans have loaded the comment section with birthday wishes for the youngest member of the world’s biggest boy band.

Earlier, Jungkook achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with his new single ‘Seven’, featuring Latto.

The song ‘Seven’ also marks a significant achievement for Latto, as it secures her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Prior to this, her highest-charting song was ‘Big Energy’, which reached No. 3 in April 2022, from her second studio album ‘777’.