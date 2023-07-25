BTS’s Jungkook and Latto Celebrate First No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Seven’

Seoul: K-pop sensation Bangtan Sonyeodan (BTS) member Jungkook has achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with his new single ‘Seven’, featuring Latto.

For 25-year-old Jungkook, this marks his first time topping the prestigious Hot 100 chart as a solo artist. He becomes the second BTS member to achieve this honor, following his bandmate Jimin, who reached No. 1 with his solo song in April.

Before ‘Seven’, Jungkook’s highest ranking on the Billboard Hot 100 was when he collaborated with Charlie Puth on the song ‘Left and Right’, which peaked at No. 22 in July 2022. He also made it to the chart at No. 95 with his solo song ‘Stay Alive’ in February the previous year.

As part of BTS, the seven-member group has tasted success multiple times on the Billboard Hot 100. Their previous chart-toppers include ‘Dynamite’, ‘Life Goes On’, ‘Butter’, ‘Permission to Dance’, and ‘My Universe’ featuring Coldplay.

The song ‘Seven’ also marks a significant achievement for Latto, as it secures her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Prior to this, her highest-charting song was ‘Big Energy’, which reached No. 3 in April 2022, from her second studio album ‘777’.

‘Seven’ not only conquered the Billboard Hot 100 but also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts. The song’s popularity continues to soar, proving its global appeal.