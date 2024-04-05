BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ becomes 1st Korean song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify

Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) member Park Jimin has made history as his solo ‘Like Crazy’ has become first Korean song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. The song crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify on April 4, leading to Jimin’s debut solo album FACE crossing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Before him, BTS’s Jeon Jungook’s ‘Seven’ and Blackpink’s Lisa’s ‘Money’ crossed one billion streams on the music streaming app.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Like Crazy’ was released on March 24, 2023 and is a synth-pop track produced by Pdogg, Blvsh, Chris James, Ghstloop, Jimin, RM and Evan. Like Crazy became the first song by a South Korean dolo artist to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100.

As soon as the song crossed 1 billion streams, BTS’ fan started celebrating Jimin’s achievement. Meanwhile, Jimin along with other members including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Taehyung and Jungkook is doing mandatory military service of South Korea.

Kim Namjoon alias RM and V enlisted for military on the same day, dated December 11, 2023 at the Nonsan military camp in Korea. Other two members, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook enlisted on December 12.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are set to return by mid of 2024. Jin is all set to return from military service on June 12, 2024. Other members will return from military in 2025. The k-pop boy band is going to reunite in the year 2025 for which their fans are waiting eagerly.