Bigg Boss 14: Sunny Leone to give reality dose to contestants

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone will enter the Bigg Boss house in the avatar of a doctor, and give a reality dose to the contestants.

In a promo released by the show makers, an excited Sunny is seen saying that superstar host Salman Khan has invited her to the show to start the New Year with a bang. The video clip also features Monalisa, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra.

In another clip, Sunny shared that she will enter the house as Doctor Sunny.

“Hi Bigg Boss! How are you? I am here to check you and your housemates’ health. Doctor Sunny. So the appointment is fixed. With me. Saturday, 9pm,” she said.

According to a source, Sunny will be giving “a dose of reality” to the contestants.

At the moment, the show, aired on Colors channel is grabbing headlines for its fights and controversies, with a special focus on Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin.

(IANS)