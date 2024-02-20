Babita Phogat attends Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s Prayer Meet

Wrestler Babita Phogat attended the prayer meeting of Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar in Faridabad of Haryana on Monday. Suhani, who played the role of Junior Babita Phogat in the movie passed away last week at the age of 19.

Following her demise, Suhani’s parents that the young actress was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called dermatomyositis due to which she was admitted to AIIMS hospital for the past 10 days.

While speaking to media, Suhani’s father revealed that the child actress developed a swelling in her hands two months ago, which later spread to other body parts. When consulted to doctor, Suhani was diagnosed with dermatomyositis and was prescribed steroids.

However, due to side effect on her immune system, her lungs weakened and water got accumulated in her lungs. Due to this, the child actress passed away on February 17.

Babita Phogat took to her Instagram handle and shared a post of her attending Suhani’s prayer meeting. In one of the pictures, she was also seen holding the late actress’ mother’s hand. Babita shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and offered her condolences to the family.

Dangal featured Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. The movie was released in 2016. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters. Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar their younger versions. After Dangal, Suhani took a break from acting as she wanted to concentrate on her studies.