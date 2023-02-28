Amitabh Bachchan posts throwback picture, fans say he looks like son Abhishek

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram to share a throwback image of himself and the netizens are convinced that he looks like a carbon copy of his son Abhishek Bachchan.

The ‘Zanjeer’ star recently posted a monochromatic image from his prime days. In the picture, Big B can be seen donning a suit and holding a cup of tea.

The senior actor captioned the picture: “(rolling on the floor laughing emojis) once upon a very long time ago !! Tea ??”

Reacting to the post, Rohit Bose commented: “Eyes always intense !!!” Gauahar Khan posted red heart and raised hands emoji.

But the ones who are having a field day in the comments section are the fans. A fan wrote: “Looks like a superstar Abhishek Bachchan.” Another person said: “So handsome (you) look like Abhishek.”

“I thought it was Abhishek Bachchan,” read another comment. “Amazing pictures,” said an Instagram user. Yet another: “Old is gold #90s king superstar #amitabhbachchan post.”

The actor’s social media posts have always garnered widespread reactions from fans and have become a phenomenon with netizens waiting for his posts with bated breath.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

He will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film ‘Project K’ along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also has ‘The Intern’ remake in the pipeline.

(Inputs from IANS)