Akshay, Kangana wish PM Modi on his birthday, say are inspired by him

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday and he said that he finds the leader’s vision, warmth, and capacity to work “deeply inspiring”.

Akshay took to his Instagram story, where he shared a picture of himself sitting across a table with the Prime Minister. The two can be seen having a chat when the picture was clicked.

For the caption he wrote: “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work..just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring.”

Akshay then wished the Prime Minister a year full of health and happiness.

“Happy Birthday @narendramodifi. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year Ahead,” he wrote.

Actress Kangana Ranaut wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday. She shared a picture and penned a note for him praising him as a leader and said that nothing could erase his legacy.

Kangana took to her Instagram story where she shared a picture of herself shaking hands with the Prime Minister.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet.”

“What an incredible journey we wish you a long long life but like Rama like Krishna like Gandhi you are immortal now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond, you will live forever, Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

She also mentioned: “Happy Birthday Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi.”