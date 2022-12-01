Actor Mohan Kapur accused of sending obscene pics 15 year old

Indian actor, Mohan Kapur, is a prominent and well-known face in the film industry. The actor recently got into the news after a Twitter user accused him of sending obscene pictures to her when she was 15.

The accuser went mentioning in Twitter threads, explaining what exactly had happened when she was a teen. The incident, according to her, dates back to the year 2020 when she accidentally got a chance to meet and interact with Kapur. One of her tweets read, “When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me.”

Actor Mohan Kapur, now accused of sexual misconduct, was last seen in Disney Hotstar’s series Ms. Marvel, where he essayed the role of the protagonist’s father. The incident can be linked to the #MeToo movement. The movement was started in Bollywood by actress Tanushree Dutta back in the year 2017. The actress had accused the famous actor, Nana Patekar, of harassing her sexually. To name another few, names like Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Hirani, among several others have been dragged into the ‘Me Too’ movement.