ISC Class 12th Results 2022 declared: here’s the alternative steps to check CISCE 12th results

New Delhi: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today announced the ISC 12th Results 2022. The results are available on the official website.

The students who have been eagerly awaiting can click here for the ISC 12th Results 2022 direct link. The also can click here to check the CISCE 12th Results 2022.

A total of 99.38% of students have passed the ISC board exam this year. As many as 94,011 students had written the exam between April 6 and June 13. While 50,761 (99.26%) boys have cleared the exam, 45,579 (99.52%) girls passed the annual exam.

It is to be noted here that CISCE announced the ICSE class 10th result on July 17 with an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent.

Know how to check the ISC 12th Result 2022 and Marksheet via Digilocker:

Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.

Create an account on the app

Enter the mobile number and complete the verification

Enter the required details like email ID, password, etc

Download the class 12 mark sheet for further reference

Here’s how to check ISC Results 2022 via SMS: